The biggest hip-hop music festival in the Midwest, Summer Smash Festival, is pleased to announce that its three-day event will officially return to Chicagoland, Illinois, on Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25, this year.

After welcoming more than 90,000 visitors in total last summer, Summer Smash Festival—founded by two Chicago-based music powerhouses, concert promoter SPKRBX and next-generation media business Lyrical Lemonade—has developed into one of the biggest independent music festivals in the nation. The most coveted names in hip-hop music, including Grammy Award winners, chart-topping emcees, quickly-rising up-and-comers, and some of the best rappers from the local Chicago region, will once again be featured on the Summer Smash festival schedule.

Summer Smash is moving to SeatGeek Stadium this summer after spending the previous four years at Douglass Park on the west side of Chicago. Located roughly 30 minutes from downtown Chicago in nearby Bridgeview, Illinois, this world-class concert and sports facility offers luxurious accommodations with state-of-the-art facilities, top-of-the-live production capabilities, full-service fan experiences, and family-friendly recreational activities.

“Our Summer Smash team is thrilled to finally unveil our new location today. Douglass Park was a great launching pad for the festival, but our new home at SeatGeek Stadium will really help us expand and host more fans than ever before,” said Summer Smash Festival Director and SPKRBX Founder Berto Solorio. “Relocating to SeatGeek Stadium was a monumental opportunity. From all facets of the fan experience including main stage viewing, food and drink, parking, transportation, and housing, attendees at Summer Smash 2023 will be able to see firsthand the incredible benefits this new location has to offer.”

The outdoor event series will include three performance stages in addition to two main stages, one of which will be housed inside the outdoor stadium with a capacity of more than 25,000 and the other of which will be specially built and situated on turf nearby. This larger venue offers more seating, food, and drink options, as well as area for dancing and exploring with other music fans, in addition to better production, sound, and lighting.

Stay tuned as more details surrounding this year’s event will be announced in the coming weeks, including the highly-anticipated 2023 music lineup.