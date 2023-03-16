Hip Hop/R&B star, producer, and television personality, Khaotic lit up screens this season on Love & Hip Hop: Family reunion. The Miami native served as the star of the popular reality series Love and Hip Hop Miami on VH1. Definitely a fan favorite because of his charm and comedic personality, Khaotic has returned to his first love– music. The hip-hop star released his newest single, “Princess Treatment,” featuring the chocolate controversial beauty—Sukihana. In the two and half minute track, Khaotic confesses to being grown and stresses the importance of giving his leading lady the Princess Treatment.

“I’m giving princess treatment. She can have what she wants. I will give her what she wants, even though she got her own. I’m giving the princess treatment. She can have what she wants. She gets the cars and clothes. Taking trips around the globe….”



Watch the video below!

