[WATCH] Stephen A. Smith Says He’s Against Strip Clubs Because of How They Smell

Well, ok. While talking about the Ja Morant situation, Stephen A. Smith revealed why he never wants to go to strip clubs. The smell.

“I’m not one for strip clubs,” Smith said. “I’m a bit older in this day and age, and even when I was younger, I’ve never had a proclivity for strip clubs. I never liked the smell.”

You can hear it from Stephen A. below.

Now first I want to say I am NOT one for strip clubs…I never liked the smell.



BUT, if I had gone and they talked about my business as they did with Ja Morant…I'd never go there again in my life.



Full episode of @KnowMercyPod: https://t.co/fmintqtoca pic.twitter.com/tX6vMQhcFx — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 13, 2023

Over the weekend, the New York Post published images of Ja Morant in the private room of Colorado strip club Shotgun Willies.

Sources revealed to the publication that Ja Morant visited twice over three days, spending $50,000 in tips. “The whole room is full of money — it’s literally a pile. You’d need a rake,” one source said.

Morant attended with one friend and two security guards, spending $900 to book the room for three hours. An insider stated he played “very, very gangster music.” Morant also ordered bottle service, hickory-smoked wings, two platters of chicken strips and fries, and a steak to eat while he enjoyed the company of four dancers.

Club owner Deborah Dunafon sang Morant’s praises, citing him as “exceptionally respectful.”

“He did not drink [on his second visit],” Dunafon said. “We’ve had [Denver] Nuggets and Broncos … come in and pitch quarters at the girls, be disrespectful and nasty. He’s marvelous.”

Unfortunately, Dunafon’s establishment released the images, which the Post picked up, drawing criticism online from notable figures and more.

What do people think happens there?



Why is the club releasing these? Feels like a massive invasion of privacy!



Why would any big spenders go there ever again? https://t.co/ye7jiv2tOw — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 12, 2023

You know what…I have a lot of feelings about the Ja Morant strip club photos being released …frankly I am ticked off about the whole situation.



Going to record a new episode of @KnowMercyPod about it to be released tomorrow…https://t.co/v4TRd3G7Fq https://t.co/Kg3Rxw8g9x — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 12, 2023

That Shotgun Willie's strip club is owned by a white guy. Morant spent more than $50k tipping strippers. They released CCTV footage pinning him. And they're now singing him praises. But y'all going to miss that. Lol. — muto (@mutohd) March 12, 2023

The owner of Shotgun Willie's is stupid and has lost any future business he could've gotten by running his mouth about anything. Rule #1 of running a successful strip club is keeping quiet about your VIP's shenanigans. https://t.co/NMAKpjr2Bv — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) March 12, 2023

Welp Shotgun Willie's lost a loyal customer https://t.co/U7LhGOa1BP — Joke 🃏 (@Jokeeee_) March 12, 2023