Prayers go up to Young M.A. The New York rapper recently went viral in a video online, seeing her inside a barbershop with yellow eyes and slurring her words.

Both the “OOOUUU” rapper and the barber named FatsDaBarber responded to the negative rumors concerning Young M.A’s health, assuring them they had nothing to worry about.

FatsDaBarber wrote on his Instagram story, “Y’all got so much to say as if I’m trying to embarrass my dawg,” the barber wrote. “She reposted my video if she didn’t want me to record she would have told me… What y’all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that’s that. She didn’t have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life which I did!!!!!”

Young M.A reposted his story, with a laugh emoji, stating, “We blessed don’t let that get to u blooda. And I told you it was like 4 months.”

Most recently, Young M.A spoke with TMZ Hip Hop addressing mental health concerns.

She stated, “As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions. I’m doing better now, will take some time but I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future!!!”

She adds, “Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC … plus a documentary. Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good!”

It’s been roughly two years since Young M.A released a full-length project, and fans can look forward to new music once she’s done healing.