Birdman wants his name to be celebrated during Hip-Hop 50. Acknowledging that Billboard did a top 50 rappers list, Birdman asked what about the CEOs.

Hitting Instagram, Birdman let it be known that he is the best to ever do it as far as CEOs and demands some “respek” put on his name.

“@billboard I see you’ll did 10 best rappers which is well respeked but what about tha CEO who made thaway for these rappers to be Supa stars fought tha battle behind doors so they kan be super stars put some respek on my name and stop playin with me I’m tha best to ever doit nothing but love for all CEO ever in 50yrs of hip hop we held it down cash money rich gang STUNNAMAN tha best ever #THEGOATMAKER I doit do 4MS GLADYS 🦅💚🐍🐊🐐⭐️ #dont lie @cashmoneyofficial”

In a separate post, Birdman brought a list, showing himself as number one and advocating for Pee from Quality Control.

