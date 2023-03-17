Chris Brown is accused of being another woman. A friend of Ammika, the mother of one of Brown’s children, stated she saw Breezy be abusive to Ammika during a vacation.

The woman hit Instagram and said they all went on vacation together, and she saw Brown physically abuse Ammika, claiming extensive damage to her ribs.

“Man I do not care what nobody says Chris Brown is a woman beater,” the woman wrote. “When I vacation with them in Tulum he beat ammika’s rib cages in to the point where she had to call in a doctor to make sure nothing was broken.”

The woman would also share a series of DMs with Brown where he laughed off the accusations and stated the woman telling the story must be broke.

YOu can see it all below.