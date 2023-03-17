Chris Brown is accused of being another woman. A friend of Ammika, the mother of one of Brown’s children, stated she saw Breezy be abusive to Ammika during a vacation.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

The woman hit Instagram and said they all went on vacation together, and she saw Brown physically abuse Ammika, claiming extensive damage to her ribs.

“Man I do not care what nobody says Chris Brown is a woman beater,” the woman wrote. “When I vacation with them in Tulum he beat ammika’s rib cages in to the point where she had to call in a doctor to make sure nothing was broken.”

Advertisement

The woman would also share a series of DMs with Brown where he laughed off the accusations and stated the woman telling the story must be broke.

YOu can see it all below.