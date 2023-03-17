Ciara’s dress is all the rage online. After her sheer dress made its rounds on social media, searches for “sheer dress” have increased by 112%, according to Celeb Tattler.
Ciara’s dress was the highest trending outfit of the night, making a 112% worldwide surge during the Oscars ceremony.
Joining Ciara in the top five sought-after looks were Tems, Eva Longoria, Hunter Schafer, and Cara Delevingne.
During the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Ciara stole the night in a transparent Dundas gown. Ciara received the title of the night’s most popular trending look when searches jumped by almost 5,000% and were identified as a breakout trend, which, according to Google, denotes a “tremendous increase” in searches.
The look wasn’t cherished by everyone, the subject of scrutiny, Ciara hit TikTok to deliver a response. The video was captioned “Selective outrage.”