Ciara’s Oscars After Party Dress Causes 112% Surge in ‘Sheer Dress’ Google Searches

Ciara’s dress is all the rage online. After her sheer dress made its rounds on social media, searches for “sheer dress” have increased by 112%, according to Celeb Tattler.

Ciara’s dress was the highest trending outfit of the night, making a 112% worldwide surge during the Oscars ceremony.

Joining Ciara in the top five sought-after looks were Tems, Eva Longoria, Hunter Schafer, and Cara Delevingne.

During the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Ciara stole the night in a transparent Dundas gown. Ciara received the title of the night’s most popular trending look when searches jumped by almost 5,000% and were identified as a breakout trend, which, according to Google, denotes a “tremendous increase” in searches.

The look wasn’t cherished by everyone, the subject of scrutiny, Ciara hit TikTok to deliver a response. The video was captioned “Selective outrage.”