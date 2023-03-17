As part of the growth of his wine and spirits empire, E-40 announced the launch of Tycoon Vodka, his new vodka brand.

Tycoon Cognac, Kuiper Belt Bourbon, Kuiper Belt Gin, a variety of pre-mixed cocktails (Sluricane), a golden lager beer (E. Cuarenta Cerveza), and more beverages are included in E-40’s diverse portfolio. The vodka is named after the West Coast legend’s song of the same name.

He especially added Blueberry, Strawberry, and Orangesicle wine flavors to his well-known “Earl Stevens Selections” wine labels over the past year. His first wine product was the Function Red Blend, which he called after his hit song “Function,” and he then added flavors like the Sweet Red, Chardonnay, Mangoscato, Moscato, and Tropiscato to the lineup.

Advertisement

The news follows E-40’s $100,000 donation to Grambling State University, his alma mater, to support the school’s marching band and assist with the construction of a recording studio so that students can pursue their goals like he did. The college surprised the businessman by repaid his favor by renaming the studio the “Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens Sound Recording Studio.”