Ice Spice Reveals She Had a Crush on Spongebob: ‘He’s Very Integrated in My Life’

Ice Spice is a BIG Spongebob fan, even saying the character is integrated in her life. In a video online, Ice Spice reveals she had a crush on the character who lived in a pineapple under the sea.

“The only animated character I ever had a crush on was like, SpongeBob,” she said. “He’s very integrated in my life.”

So integrated, she has a single titled “Bikini Bottom.”

Ice Spice says she has a crush on SpongeBob 👀 pic.twitter.com/QeQt400RFQ — Underground Sound (@therealugs) March 13, 2023

It is Ice Spice’s world. We are all just living in it. Earlier this week, Ice Spice was followed by Minaj on Instagram and received a comment under a post from her Rolling Loud performance.

“Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. [fire emoji] Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess…Let’s go,” Nicki wrote, evoking injury from Spice’s “Princess Diana.”

If that wasn’t enough, Ice Spice received love on Twitter as well, “Gag. The People’s PRINCESS [crown emoji]. catch it!!!”

You can see the Barbie’s support below.

ya heard da QUEEN 👑❤️ https://t.co/HNkw7ay5mq — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 13, 2023