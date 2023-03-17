Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y are preparing to release their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only. Ahead of the EP, the two drop the single “Essence Fest,” available today.

The new single is produced by Dupri, introducing strong 808s at the top of the beat, allowing Spitta to join in with his signature flow.

“‘Essence Fest’ was birthed by the Falcons vs Saints rivalry and the fact that people from Atlanta love New Orleans; we all go there for the Essence Fest and a host of other things. People from New Orleans also love Atlanta, so I was looking for this song or trying to find something that connected the two states, musically. That’s how the title came about,” says Jermaine Dupri.

For Motivational Use Only has not yet been given a release date. The EP will be the first of three projects that Dupri will produce. It will have a Southern tone that can compete sonically and lyrically with the best hip-hop right now. The Grammy® Award-winning producer describes For Motivational Use Only as a new rap era that plunges listeners into the trap house.

“For Motivational Use Only is a new era of rap that takes you straight into the trap house,” Dupri added.

Dupri and Curren$y will host a concert in Atlanta on Friday, April 7th at The Eastern at 7:30 PM ET. You can grab tickets here and hear the new single below.