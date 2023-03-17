Lil Wayne is the Best Rapper Alive, and if you’re a real fan of Weezy, you’re a fan of his mixtapes.

Recently, DJ Drama hopped on the Rap Radar podcast to reveal some exciting news: Lil Wayne’s Dedication 2 will be hitting streaming platforms very soon.

DJ Drama tells Elliott Wilson and B. Dot, “If it’s Wayne, it wasn’t original music so it couldn’t go on streaming platforms. I just feel like today in 2023, if we gon’ do it, let’s do it. It might take a little bit of time, but it can be done. Speaking of that, we are dropping Dedication 2 on streaming platforms this year. And it’s going to have some new music along with it, so that’s pretty exciting.”

Dedication 2 serves as Tunechi’s fifth mixtape, hosted by DJ Drama as the second installment in his Gangsta Grillz series. The project, released in 2006, is revered as one of the most critically-acclaimed mixtapes in the genre of Hip-Hop as a whole. Beyond it finding success on both iTunes and retail stores, it even cracked the Billboard charts — pretty unheard of for a mixtape back in the day.

The amount of time Drama is referring to is due to the number of samples and borrowed music that has made the tape extra hard for clearance.

Clocking in at 25 tracks total, Dedication 2 sees Wayne rapping over some of the biggest songs in the rap game, including Tupac’s “Ambitionz Az a Ridah,” Rick Ross’ “Hustlin’” and Three 6 Mafia’s “Poppin’ My Collar.” Features include T.I., Juelz Santana, Pharrell, Curren$y, Remy Ma, Mack Maine, and more.

At the top of last year, 2022, fans were elated when Wayne’s 2011 tape Sorry 4 The Wait hit streaming services. Now, we wait patiently for Dedication 2 to do the same!