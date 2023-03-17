According to court documents and several media reports, former No Limit rapper Mystikal has requested that a gag order be put in place in his ongoing rape case to protect his privacy.

Yesterday, court docs revealed that Mystikal’s lawyer, Tiffany Myles Crosby, filed a gag order request in his rape and false imprisonment case in Ascension Parish, LA because of “inordinate amount of publicity.” The gag order would prohibit lawyers from either side to comment on the case publicly, including any form of media.

The New Orleans native is set to head back into the court room on March 20. Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, is facing life in prison of convicted of the 2022 first degree rape. He was originally hit with nine other charges, but could serve a mandatory life sentence if convicted on the rape charge.

Advertisement

Other charges brought against Mystikal the 52-year-old include false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of Xanax. Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mystikal remains behind bars at Ascension Parish Prison and is being held without bail.