SOURCE SPORTS: Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball Set for Third Knee Surgery, Expected to Miss All of Next Season

The Chicago Bulls may also be without their star point guard Lonzo Ball next season. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski announced Ball would have a third knee surgery in hopes that it will allow him to return to the court.

The surgery is believed to keep Ball out all next season, and it will be a cartilage transplant.

Ball last played in an NBA game in Jan. 2022, when the Bulls were No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and a surprise contender. In a statement released by the team, Ball said, “this has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward.”

