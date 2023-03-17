The Chicago Bulls may also be without their star point guard Lonzo Ball next season. ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski announced Ball would have a third knee surgery in hopes that it will allow him to return to the court.
The surgery is believed to keep Ball out all next season, and it will be a cartilage transplant.
Ball last played in an NBA game in Jan. 2022, when the Bulls were No. 1 in the Eastern Conference and a surprise contender. In a statement released by the team, Ball said, “this has been a frustrating process, but I’m confident these next steps are the best path forward.”
