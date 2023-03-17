Tamar Braxton will soon be a married woman. Earlier this week, Braxton got engaged to Jeremy “JR” Robinson, a finalist on Braxton’s dating show, Queens Court.

The final episode aired this week on Peacock, showing Braxton aligning with the lawyer.

“I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband,” Robinson said. “I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you.

Braxton accepted the proposal, and now, six months later, after filming, the two are planning their wedding.