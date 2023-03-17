DaBaby looks to follow up a strong 2022 campaign with a more remarkable year in 2023. After slinging out a slew of blistering freestyles over tracks including Latto’s “Big Energy” and Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” DaBaby returns with new visuals for his standout track “BLANK’ featuring Anthony Hamilton. Directed by The Reel Goats, “BLANK” finds the superstar rapper in a precarious situation after sleeping with Anthony Hamilton’s love interest. Hamilton stumbles on the two, making love before attempting to take Baby down. When he finally gets a hold of Baby, he ties him up and looks to pull the trigger. Unfortunately, those plans go awry creating a jaw-dropping plot twist. “BLANK” resides on Baby’s 2022 project, Baby on Baby 2.

Earlier this month, Baby set foot at Rolling Loud California, and brought his performance prowess to the West Coast. In 2021, Baby maintained his dominance releasing his touted anthems “Red Light Green Light” and “Ball If I Want To,” which saw blistering results, earning over 324 million Global Spotify Streams.DaBaby most recently earned a BET Hip-Hop nomination for Best Group or Duo with Youngboy Never Broke Again.