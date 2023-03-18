Grammy Award winner Coolio and longtime collaborator DJ Wino were recording what would have been the rapper’s first studio album since 2009’s From The Bottom 2 the Top when he tragically passed away at age 59.

Today, “TAG ‘You It'” and the song’s music video were released by the emcee’s estate, 1 Pic Entertainment, and Strategic Media Entertainment/Intercept Records. The video, which was directed by Ken Francis and Kniknotti, is Coolio’s final piece of media before his death on Sept. 28, 2022, from a cardiac arrest.

The first posthumous single from hip-hop icon Coolio, “TAG ‘You It,’ is the first track from his upcoming fifth studio album, LONG LIVE COOLIO. The new tune, which was recorded and planned for release while he was still alive, has contributions from DJ Wino and Too $hort. The new song, which pays homage to 90s hip-hop, is infectious, filthy, and raw in all the right places. “TAG ‘You It'” is bound to stir up debate and buzz because it is accompanied by an elaborate and amusing video in classic Coolio style.

Advertisement

This year, DJ Wino, Too $hort, Trench of Naughty by Nature, and other artists will collaborate on the album LONG LIVE COOLIO, which will be released globally.

You can hear the new single and watch the video below.