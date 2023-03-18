Lola Brooke Stuns with “Don’t Play With It” and More at SXSW Performance

Lola Brooke, the NYC spitter of the song “Don’t Play With It,” is continuing to have a breakthrough year. Thursday night (Mar. 16), the Brooklyn bombshell lit up the Billboard stage at SXSW, opening the first night of Billboard’s SXSW concert series.

She played “Don’t Play With It,” the song that went viral, as well as her new single “So DISRESPECTFUL” and other fan favorites like “Here I Come” and “Dummy Ummy,” all with an electrifying intensity and stage presence.

You can see the highlights from the performance below.

