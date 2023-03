‘Princess’ Ice Spice: Bronx Rapper Gets Cosign from Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj

It is Ice Spice’s world. We are all just living in it. Ice Spice was followed by Minaj on Instagram and received a comment under a post from her Rolling Loud performance.

“Btchs slow so I gih dem a pass. [fire emoji] Nah. Grah! No more passes Princess…Let’s go,” Nicki wrote, evoking injury from Spice’s “Princess Diana.”

If that wasn’t enough, Ice Spice recieved love on Twitter as well, “Gag. The People’s PRINCESS [crown emoji]. catch it!!!”

You can see the Barbie’s support below.

ya heard da QUEEN 👑❤️ https://t.co/HNkw7ay5mq — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) March 13, 2023