TLC’s T-Boz revealed her daughter was targeted by sex traffickers. Hitting Instagram, T-Boz revealed her daughter noticed a strange item on her windshield as she left a doctor’s office. She didn’t touch it out of fearing it was placed there with bad intentions.

“You’ll always hear about sex trafficking and stuff like that, so my daughter was just leaving the doctor’s office and when she came to the car, she had a weird thing on her windshield wiper. So instead of touching it, ’cause when you do they’ll have some kind of drug or substance on there that’ll make you drowsy and knock you out.”

T-Boz details after her daughter checked her surroundings, she hopped in her car and drove off to a safe location and removed it with a foreign object.

You can hear it from T-Boz below.

