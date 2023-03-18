On Top Of The Covers, T-Pain’s awaited and highly anticipated covers album, is now available via Nappy Boy Entertainment.

When T-Pain won the inaugural season of FOX’s The Masked Singer, the public was astonished by his soulful, silky, non-AutoTuned voice. The album includes a varied and unexpected mix of reinterpreted favorites that all hold a special meaning for T-Pain.

On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” plus an interlude “Skrangs” (in K Major Sus).

Advertisement

“Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life. I’m releasing this covers album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. I can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years,” said T-Pain.

You can tap into the release below.