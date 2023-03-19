Last week actor Mathew Lawrence raised eyebrows when he walked back claims that he was trying to have a baby with his girlfriend Chilli from TLC.

Apparently Matt wasn’t talking about having a baby with Chili specifically but was referring to a childhood pact he made with his older brother actor Joey Lawrence.

Matt told E! TV’s Adrienne Bailon and Justin Sylvester:

“It’s such an interesting story. Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together when we were growing up. And I missed the first go around and now he’s starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be great if we could do it again, when I didn’t have the chance to raise a family together.'”

“So that’s what I meant by that. I didn’t mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything.”

Chilli responded on the “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” radio show Friday. The TLC member siply said “you never know” about whether she would want to have kids with the “Boy Meets World” actor.

“I would never say that [I’m done with families],” she added after bursting into a fit of nervous laughter.

The singer, 52, also made it clear that she wants to be married before starting a family. However, it sounds like that could be happening in the near future as well.

“I gotta be married for sure … and I’m not married, yet,” she said cheekily.