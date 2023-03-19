Fans won’t have any problem remembering Avril Lavigne‘s name thanks to a flashy necklace purchased by her (rumored) boyfriend, Tyga, that is said to be valued at about $80,000.

Avril was seen wearing the chain last week in Los Angeles and also posted pictures wearing it on social media. The chain prominently features her name, the letter “A” over pink hearts, skulls and crossbones with ribbons, and the letters MFP on the back. The piece is reportedly composed of 50 carats of white diamonds, black diamonds, and pink sapphires.

The piece was made by celebrity jeweler Eric Mavani of Mavani & Co Jewelry in New York City, who confirmed the piece’s approximate value. Mavani also shared an up close and personal view of the necklace on his Instagram.

Avril Lavigne’s custom necklace

Rumors of a romance between the two began last month following Lavigne’s ended engagement to Mod Sun. The two have been spotted together around Los Angeles as well as at Paris Fashion week.