[WATCH Mack 10 On Ice Cube: ‘I Ain’t Seen Him Or Talked To Him In Damn Near 20 Years’

[WATCH Mack 10 On Ice Cube: ‘I Ain’t Seen Him Or Talked To Him In Damn Near 20 Years’

Rapper Mack 10 recently had an interview with Bootleg Kev, and revealed that he has neither seen nor spoken to Ice Cube, in almost 20 years.

When asked whether there is a possibility for a future reunion, he said, “I f*** with who f***with me, you dig? That’s where I’m at with it. If you f*** with me, I f*** with you. But if it’s f*** me, it’s f*** you. I ain’t seen him or talked to him in damn near 20 years, so there it is.”

Kev then brought up the classic Westside Connection collaboration to which Mack said he chooses not to “rock with” anyone who picks issues with him.

Advertisement

“It ain’t never been me, you know, with the hold-up,” he added. “It ain’t never been my personality or who I am with the hold-up of us doing something. … But I f*** with who f*** with me; it is what it is.”

When asked if he listened to Cube’s new supergroup Mount Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg, E-40 and Too Short. His response was, “Not really,” Mack replied. “I mean, I’ve heard bits and pieces of it, but not really. Westside Connection was a movement; it was a little different.”

Westside Connection broke up around 2005 following the fallout between Ice Cube and Mack 10. The two have never openly spoken about the cause of their fallout. However, in a VladTV interview in 2020, Mack seemed to suggest that it had something with Cube’s brother-in-law “f***[ing] my money up.”

He said, “It was just an unfortunate situation as far as what came out of all that. It ain’t like that just happened. … I went to Cube about four or five times before the conflict jumped off and told him to correct the situation. That’s the part that everybody leaves out.” He clarified that he and Cube only verbally argued over the ordeal.

Watch the interview below.