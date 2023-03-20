About two years ago, a former drug lord by the name of Cory “Ghost” Holland Sr, filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent and producer Courtney, claiming that Starz Power series was made about his life story and now it’s being reported that 50 is now facing mediation in that lawsuit.

50’s attorneys allege that the one year statute of limitation is over, which weakens Holland’s lawsuit, but Holland, who’s self represented, says he mailed a copy of his CD to Kemp’s father in 2007, which details his life as a drug dealer who turned into a drug lord. Court docs also claim that Fif came to Holland’s house twice in 2021 to try to confront him about the lawsuit.

Mediation in the lawsuit is set to begin on May 9.

