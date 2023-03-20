The Back and I’m Better Tour will mark Bryson Tiller’s return to the United States after six years following his participation in the Toronto arena on NAV’s Never Sleep Tour. The 25-city tour, which is being put on by Live Nation, starts on May 4 at the House of Blues in San Diego and travels to cities including Detroit, New York, Atlanta, and more before coming to an end on June 12 at Seattle’s Showbox at The Market.
Tickets will be made available on March 22 with Live Nation presales. The Back and I’m Better Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24, at 10 AM local time on ticketmaster.com.
You can see the full run of the dates below.
Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival
Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*
Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago
Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia
Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood
Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*
*Not A Live Nation Date