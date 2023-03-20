The Back and I’m Better Tour will mark Bryson Tiller’s return to the United States after six years following his participation in the Toronto arena on NAV’s Never Sleep Tour. The 25-city tour, which is being put on by Live Nation, starts on May 4 at the House of Blues in San Diego and travels to cities including Detroit, New York, Atlanta, and more before coming to an end on June 12 at Seattle’s Showbox at The Market.

Tickets will be made available on March 22 with Live Nation presales. The Back and I’m Better Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24, at 10 AM local time on ticketmaster.com.

You can see the full run of the dates below.

Advertisement

Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

​Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market*

*Not A Live Nation Date