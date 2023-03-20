Cordae, Druski, Rich Paul and Steve Stoute to Appear in New Episode of ‘The Shop UNINTERRUPTED’

Cordae, Druski, Rich Paul and Steve Stoute to Appear in New Episode of ‘The Shop UNINTERRUPTED’

The Shop UNINTERRUPTED presented by GREY GOOSE Vodka’s second episode of Season Six will premiere on Thursday, March 23 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube Channel, according to the official lineup and teaser released today by UNINTERRUPTED.

This episode continues to provide a place where renowned artists, performers, athletes, and activists join together for real, unfiltered dialogues. The two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Cordae, the comedian and actor Druski, the CEO and founder of KLUTCH Sports Group Rich Paul, and the founder and CEO of Translate and UnitedMasters Steve Stoute will join The Shop UNINTERRUPTED co-hosts Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera.

During the episode, Cordae reveals an opportunity he turned down, Durski speaks about his upcoming film Praise This and his headlining tour, Rich Paul’s work as an agent, and more.

Advertisement

For Season 6, full episodes will continue to be available on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube Channel.

Increasing the scope of the UNINTERRUPTED franchise’s community outreach efforts and commitment to its empowering objective, UNINTERRUPTED will deliver two episodes a month, create expanded product lines, dedicated social media channels, @TheShopUN, and a podcast giving the audio version of each episode, releasing in tandem.

LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Devin Johnson are the executive producers of The Shop UNINTERRUPTED presented by GREY GOOSE Vodka; this episode is directed by Robert Alexander; co-executive produced by Melcolm Ruffin; produced by Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley, and Rob Roediger; and created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.