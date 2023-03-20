In August of 2021, DJ Premier presented the debut episode of So Wassup?, primarily as a vehicle to not only salute the floppy disk but to also document and demonstrate how the technology of the time influenced not only his sound and production but the sound of his contemporaries as well. However, over the lifespan of the series, which has now generated over four million unique views, So Wassup? has transformed into something much greater.

At the core of So Wassup?, DJ Premier is both the orator and narrator, inclusively and informatively exploring and discussing some of his most beloved productions and collaborations as only he can. Watching an episode of So Wassup? is akin to being a fly on the studio wall and magically transported back to when these classics were originally created; not only from a technical perspective but a personal one as well. Each episode is embedded with anecdotal gems from Preem, as the legend dissects not only how he put each track together musically, but also fascinating back stories on how these collaborations came to fruition.

While each episode of So Wassup? is different in its own specific way, as Premier states in his intro to Episode #54, “This One Is Mandatory”! Recorded on 3-9-23 to remember the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G., Preem recounts and takes you through the complicated process of how their most celebrated collaboration “Ten Crack Commandments” was born.

Advertisement