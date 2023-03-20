The vocally gifted, powerhouse-singer, LaTocha of the multi-platinum selling group Xscape, continues to gift the world with new music from her solo debut with the release of the “I’m Yours.” The emotional and beautifully sung song is from her forthcoming debut album, The Invitation, being released on Good Friday, April 7th via Motown Gospel/ Capitol CMG in partnership with LaTocha’s Made Girl Music label. Listen HERE.

“This song is an affirmation of my heart belonging to God,” says LaTocha. “We all go through tough times, but this song is a reminder that no matter what we’re facing, we are never alone. We are his and he is ours. I hope it ministers to everyone who hears it.”

“I’m Yours” is a follow up to LaTocha’s debut single, “Stay With Me,” which is currently in rotation at both Gospel and R&B radio and precedes her next single, “Afraid,” which is forthcoming with an official video. The song and video for “I’m Yours” are inspired by LaTocha’s real-life hardships and will be a do-not-miss.

LaTocha’s debut album The Invitation is available for pre-order and her new reality series The Queens of R&B, airs Sunday nights on Bravo.