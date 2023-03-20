Megan Thee Stallion is back outside, and we love to see it. The Houston Hottie pulled up on vice president Kamala Harris in Washington D.C., for a Women’s History Month celebration.


According to Vital Versatility, Thee Stallion was on hand to discuss economic empowerment for women and more.

Last week, Hot Girl Meg let us in on a bit of her personal life. With the Renaissance World Tour getting ready to launch this summer, Megan Thee Stallion was looking for a way in. Luckily for her, she just called Queen Bey and got the hookup.

“I ain’t gonna tell you who I got ’em from,” Thee Stallion said. “Because they’re gonna be hating on me, but I got ‘em -You know I called up them directly, ‘Beyoncé! Lemme get a ticket!’”