Nick Cannon Reveals He Had Pictures of Mariah Carey On His Wall At 12 Years Old

Nick Cannon is detailing the extent of his love for Mariah Carey, and we are here for it!

Cannon recently stepped into The Shade Room for an exclusive interview at his studio in Los Angeles, revealing that he had pictures of Mariah Carey on his wall at just 12 years old.

When asked who Cannon considers the love of his life, he states, “Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Cannon and Carey tied the knot back in 2008 and currently share two children together: 11-year-old twins named Moroccan and Monroe. Despite breaking up in 2014 and finalizing their divorce two years later, the Wild ’n Out star still had nothing but praise for his ex-wife.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” Nick states. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space. “When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

This is certainly not Nick’s first time on record complementing Mariah Carey.

Last year during a podcast, Cannon even said he’d reconcile their relationship if their romance was back to “the way it was.”

He states, “I’m a true romantic. I’m a true believer in love. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah. It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way, and I appreciate that fantasy because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.’”

The Shade Room also asked if Nick would ever want to marry again, in which he replies his “focus now is my children and my business.”

Nick Cannon also addresses his other four baby mamas, stating “I love them! They’re amazing!” But he could commit to one of them because “that’s a disservice to the other ones.”