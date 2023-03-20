Person Shot and Killed in NYC Smoke Shop “Robbery Gone Bad”

According to several confirmed reports, a person was fatally shot during a robbery of a Queens smoke shop this past weekend.

The deadly shooting occurred inside the Plug Smoke Shop on Jamaica Avenue. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found the 20-year-old worker from the store shot in his chest.

Daryus Clarke was pronounced dead after being transported to Jamaica Medical Center.

Police are searching for a white Toyota with Florida license plates that may have been involved in the shooting.

“It’s the same story. They are getting robbed because they do a cash business, and they have drugs, it’s a two-for-one,” said one Queens officer.

This is the latest of a string of smoke shop shootings ever since marijuana retail sales were made legal to licensed businesses. Last month, a man was fatally shot at a Harlem smoke shop near the busy intersection of 125th Street and Fifth Avenue.

No arrests have been made in the Queens shooting as of yet.