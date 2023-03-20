Rick Ross Receives Neighbor Complains After His Buffaloes Roam to Her Property

Rick Ross got a whole lot of money. So much so that he owns buffaloes, and we aren’t talking about Buffalo Wild wings.

Down at his home in Georgia, Rozay has buffaloes roaming the land. Buffaloes are enormous animals that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. His property, his problem, right? Sure, until the buffaloes marched over to a neighbor’s property and could potentially cause an issue for her small children.

TMZ notes the animals were on Rozay’s neighbor’s lawn, which she discovered when she came home from work. After visiting Ross’ home to talk about the animal, a verbal dispute happened, leading to a civil dispute later.

Additional animals at Rick Ross’s home include four horses and a bull.

You can see the buffalo below.