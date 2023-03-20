There will not be a Rolling Loud New York. The festival hosts announce the New York edition of the touring Hip-Hop festival will not happen this year, citing “logistical factors” as the reason in a social media announcement.

“For the last few years, we’ve made some legendary moments happen in Queens. Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t ‘goodbye,’ more like ‘see you later.’ We’ll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami July 21-23 for our biggest, best festival of the year. Love you all! Rolling Loud forever!”

In addition to Miami, festivals are set for international locations like Germany, Portugal, and Thailand. Rolling Loud recently hosted hip-hop fans in Los Angeles.