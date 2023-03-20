Trump Announces He Expects To Be Arrested on Tuesday, Asks Base to ‘Take Our Nation Back’

Former President Donald Trump is once again calling for his base of supporters to ride for him. Over the weekend, Trump announced online that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday (March 21) for paying hush money to adult star Stormy Daniels.

Trump spoke to his supporters, writing the “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.” Trump did not add a reason for the arrest.

The alarming portion of his message is his call to his supporters to “Protest, take our nation back.” The words are similar to those used ahead of the Insurrection at the Nation’s capitol. New York City is now preparing for any clashes that could happen in the city, if Trump is indeed arrested.

According to CNN, Trump believes his base being charged up would help him politically. He also sees a positive in the indictment.

A spokesperson for Trump revealed that the former president didn’t receive any indication that he would be arrested. Instead, he was “rightfully highlighting his innocence.”