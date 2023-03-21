Last month, Baby Blue from the millennial R&B group was granted an early prison release for fraud charges, but now he’s announced that he’s been taken off of house arrest

Blue was originally sentenced to 20 months behind bars for a multi-million dollar PPP scam and turned himself into federal authorities in February 2022. After serving only a year of his time, he was released and placed on house arrest. Now, a month later, he’s been taken off that restriction.

Blue announced via Instagram, “Just cut em off ✂️ If they was in your circle and ain’t hold you down when you was going thru it… If they aint hold you down when you needed to be picked up… Cut em off like I just cut off this ankle monitor! 🤬😤🥶 #BiggMoneyBlue back in Motion!”

Advertisement