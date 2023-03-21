Chris Rock On Donald Trump: ‘Arresting Trump Is Like Arresting Tupac…He’s Gonna Sell More Records’

Chris Rock is back in the news again.

The comedian said arresting former President Donald Trump would be like imprisoning Tupac Shakur — arguing that it’ll only boost the 2024 presidential candidate and help Trump rally up more support.

“Are you guys really going to arrest Trump?” Rock asked on stage at a Sunday event to award the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Adam Sandler, per multiple reports.

Rock joked that apprehending Trump “is only going to make him more popular,”

“It is like arresting Tupac. He’s just going to sell more records,” Rock said, per Deadline.

“Are you stupid? He slept with a porn star and paid off someone so his wife wouldn’t find out. That’s romantic,” Rock said.

Audience members, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and show business celebrities like Conan O’Brien, Steve Buscemi, and Jennifer Aniston, laughed at Rock’s joke, Fox News reported.



