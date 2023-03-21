Things seem to be crashing all around for Donald Trump. Over the weekend, he posted on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be arrested by Tuesday, March 21, in relation to a $130,000 payment he gave to pornstar Stormy Daniels in 2016. And yesterday, Georiga prosecutors said that they are considering hitting Trump with RICO charges in relation to his attempt to overturn his 2020 election results in the state.

According to CNN, prosecutors have a large amount of evidence of Trump’s attempt to change his election results, including “recordings of phone calls, emails, text messages, documents, and testimony before a special grand jury.”

The special grand jury met in Atlanta for 7 months and heard testimony from 75 witnesses who say that Trump tried to overturn the election results. Some of these witnesses even include some of Trump’s closest advisers during his last weeks as President.

As for the phone cals, investigators have at least three recordings of Trump calling Georgia officials, one even the Georgia House speaker, asking them to push for a special session to overturn the election results. There is reportedly another recording of Trump calling an investigator with the Georiga Secretary of State’s office in December 2020.

According to a source, Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis could make a decision to pursue the charges by Spring.