Today’s sneaker culture has taken on a drastic change, with the increasing popularity of sneaker resellers and online stores causing sneaker store staples to close their doors indefinitely. After Eastbay closed down last year, the sneaker chain Foot Locker is downsizing its stores in order to remain in business.

Reports have confirmed that the sneaker giant will be shutting down almost 400 of its stores in malls in order to reform its approach to increase sales at their standalone locations. The company’s new “Lace Up” plan is expected to expand sneaker selections, reset the company’s loyalty program and step up the online shopping experience.