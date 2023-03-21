Jordan Peele is ready to take over movie theaters again, but we will have to wait until next year. Variety reports Peele is set to bring his fourth film to theaters for Christmas 2024; it will follow his previous blockbusters Get Out, Us, and Nope.

According to Variety, the film is set to open nationwide on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. The film currently doesn’t have a title and is labeled as Unitlted Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele.

Looking at the Hollywood calendar, the film will arrive one week after Avatar 3 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which are expected to open on Dec. 20, 2024.

As typical with Peele’s releases, there is currently little information about the subject of the film.

Universal also announced another film from Monkeypaw, Peele’s production company, to release in Sept. 2024. Details about that film are also slim.