Karrueche hit Instagram to reveal she is letting go of old energy as she heads into a new phase of life.

On Saturday, Karrueche revealed she did a big chop of her hair and let it free into the ocean along with some of her father’s ashes.

life is really LIFING right now and it was time for me to let go of a lot of old energy.. I’ve always wanted to cut my hair short short but never had the balls to do it.. I feel like a weight has been lifted.. I feel so free and I honestly love it.. being able to release my hair in the ocean along w some of my dads ashes was magical.. a full circle moment as my dad was also a hairstylist lol

Karrueche thanked her hairstylist for assisting the chop. “Cesar, thank you for being so gentle and patient with me.. I appreciate you so much.. Out with the old, in with the new.”

According to Page Six, Cesar is Cesar Deleon Ramirez, a celebrity stylist with clients including Ciara and Demi Lovato. Karruche’s father passed away in January.

You can see Karrueche’s haircut below.