Larry June has announced a big, Live Nation-produced 47-date national tour. The tour will begin on May 8 in Minneapolis and touch Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and many other cities before closing up on July 23 at Oakland’s Fox Theater for a hometown performance.

Presale for the tickets starts this Wednesday, March 22nd, at 10 am local time, with general on sale beginning this coming Friday, March 24th at 10 am local. Tickets can be purchased at larryjune.org/tour.

The tour comes just ahead of Larry June’s collaborative album with The Alchemist, The Great Escape. The release will come on March 31 and will feature the singles “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake.” The album is previewed by a mini-documentary highlighting the duo’s creative process. You can see the full tour dates below.

Advertisement