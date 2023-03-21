[RECAP] Tragedy Khadafi, Tone Trump And More Show Out For Lish 2X’s ‘The Ramadan Album’ Release Party In NYC

Over the weekend, a cultural phenomenon took place in Midtown Manhattan as Muslims, music lovers and media from NYC came together to celebrate the release of Muslimah femcee Lish 2X’s latest LP The Ramadan Album.

A small, but tight crowd crammed into Times Square’s famed Quad Recording Studios, where they got to be the first to experience Lish’s latest album in person. DJ Kimu warmed up the crowd with classic Hip Hop selections until Lish and her partner in crime and producer Ali The Great made their entrance halfway through the festivities. Hosted by comedian and social media influencer Nina Kharoufeh, Lish performed some of the tracks from her new LP while informing attendees what influenced the creation of the unconventional project.

“People make Christmas albums popular during their holidays, so I decided to make a Ramadan album to make this holiday just as popular,” said registered NOI emcee.

Other notable attendees of the festivities included actor/rapper Tone Trump, Juice Crew/QB’s Finest Tragedy Khadafi, fashion designer Ron Dyce, and Syrian recording artist Assasi, who also appeared on the 10-track LP.