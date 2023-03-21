SOURCE SPORTS: Julius Randle Is First Knick Since Carmelo Anthony To Drop 50 in the Garden

SOURCE SPORTS: Julius Randle Is First Knick Since Carmelo Anthony To Drop 50 in the Garden

Julius Randle went crazy in the Garden on Monday night. In a match-up against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Randle dropped a career-high 57 points but still fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 140-134.

Randle’s points were dropped in a come-from-behind effort as the Knicks were down as much as 17 points. A third-quarter explosion of 26 points from Randle brought the team closer, but it wasn’t enough to get the team over the hump.

Julius Randle set a new franchise record for points in a quarter with 26 in the third. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 21, 2023

Randle shot 19-for-29 from the field, including shooting over 50% (8-for-14) from three. He also made 11 of 13 free throws through 37 minutes of game action.

Randle was the first Knick to drop 50 in the Garden since Carmelo Anthony had 62 in January of 2014.

Julius Randle is the first Knick to score 50 in a game since Carmelo Anthony set the franchise record with 62 on January 24, 2014. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 21, 2023

Julius Randle with 54 points – the fifth highest scoring game in franchise history. He trails only Carmelo Anthony (62), Bernard King (60, 55) and Richie Guerin (57). — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 21, 2023

Taureen Prince dropped 25 points for the Wolves, and Mike Conley added 24.

The Knicks will aim to bounce back on Wednesday against the Miami HEAT.