Shaquille O’Neal is currently recovering from hip surgery. According to TMZ Sports, the image on social media that startled fans and supporters across the world is just Shaq recovering from the procedure.

Over the weekend, Shaq was seen online recovering after successful surgery to have his hip corrected.

For TV timing, it was right in the period The Big Diesel would get a break from his NBA on TNT work. The believed target is for Shaq to return to the air for the NBA playoffs around April 16.

