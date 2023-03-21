Twitch Employees Among 9,000 To Be Laid off by Amazon

The tech industry is getting another hit. Amazon has announced the intention to lay off 9.000 additional employees. According to Variety, that number will be on top of the 18,000 jobs that were announced to be cut on Monday.

Among the divisions that will be impacted is Twitch. Amazon is also said to be ready to downsize the Amazon Web Services (AWS), People, Experience and Technology (PXT), and advertising areas. Last week, Twitch CEO Emmett Shear resigned following a 16-year leadership tenure.

The final call for job cuts will be mid to late April, according to CEO Andy Jassy. The job cuts are reportedly fueled by economic “uncertainty.”

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” Jassy wrote.

The full Amazon memo from CEO Jassy can be read here. Layoffs are also hitting Meta, Facebook’s parent company. You can read that here.