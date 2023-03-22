Words by: Brandon Simmons

Bun B had a vow renewal and 50th birthday party in one night! The Houston rapper and his wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls, celebrated 20 years of marriage by renewing their vows. In front of a few family and friends, Pastor Keion Robinson remarried the couple at the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. Shortly after, the couple went downstairs to attend Bun’s 50th birthday party. Of course, his business, Trill Burgers, was on the menu for the festivities.

The UGK rapper took to Instagram to celebrate his wife on Instagram before the ceremony.

“Happy 20th anniversary to my favorite cowgirl ever! Only getting better with time! Trillionaires baby! Love you Queenie!”

His birthday happened to be a black-tie affair and was a surprise. A few of Houston’s own were in attendance, such as LeToya Luckett and J. Prince. Attendees even got to witness Bun B perform all his hits.

What a coincidence that Bun is turning 50 the same year as Hip Hop. His birthday party included tributes to Hip Hop turning 50; for example, CIROC was the featured beverage as it is the official Vodka of Hip Hop 50. Bun B sure has a lot to celebrate. To add to this past weekend’s celebration, the Houston rapper’s Trill Burgers were also named the best burgers in the nation on Good Morning America.