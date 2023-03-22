Chlöe Bailey has released the tracklist for her debut album In Pieces. Hitting Instagram, Chlöe shared the tracklist in an animation that had a heart sitting in her hand.

The fourteen-track album features Missy Elliott, Future, and Chris Brown.

The In Pieces cover brings Bailey holding a heart in her hand while wearing a white dress. In a separate note, Bailey revealed the album is developed to connect with her fans.

“In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take. In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but STILL that doesn’t change their heart and how they love. In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re going through.”

IN PIECES OFFICIAL ALBUM COVER 🫀 pic.twitter.com/48GPLxS4Gb — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 16, 2023

Chloë Bailey’s released a new single with Chris Brown “How Does It Feel”

The new single sample’s Usher’s 2003 hit “Throwback” featuring Jadakiss, and examines the sacrifices the two have made for the loves in their lives. The new single comes with a video, bringing the two stars together, showing amazing chemistry and speaking to each other before an ultimate divide breaks down the room they stand in. The moment seems to signal an official divide of a romance.

Last month, Beats announced that starting on Feb. 23, these cutting-edge true wireless earbuds will be offered in three vibrant new colors: Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue.

Beats enlisted singer, songwriter, and actress Chlöe Bailey and American tennis star Frances Tiafoe for their new “LOCK IN. WORK OUT” campaign. Chlöe can be seen putting the Beats Fit Pro earbuds through their paces in a high-energy :30 video while she performs everything from dancing to boxing, showcasing their exceptional secure fit and adaptability. Her brand-new song “Body Do,” off her much anticipated upcoming solo album, In Pieces, makes its film debut.

“Whether I’m getting ready for a big performance or simply doing my daily workout to maintain a healthy mind and body, I love the versatility of Beats Fit Pro. It is literally an everyday essential for me. I use it to power my workouts or even in my daily routine when I want to block out the noise,” says Chlöe Bailey.