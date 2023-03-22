The Internet went into a frenzy late last year when news of a potential Rush Hour 4 was on the way. Speaking with The Big Tigger Show on Audacy’s V-103 about his forthcoming movie, AIR, Chris Tucker spoke on the possibility but wanted fans to know it’s way more in the works for him.

“You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole ‘nother level. That’s what I like about (it), I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… ‘Rush Hour 4’ that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie (Chan), but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it.”

While joking about eliminating a movie from his filmography, he opted for Rush Hour 3, citing, “it could’ve been better.”

Also, in the conversation below, Tucker highlights Ben Affleck wanting to work with him, being able to write for the movie, and more. You can tap into the conversation below.

Advertisement

Ben Affleck is set to take you inside the world of AIR, a film highlighting the game-changing partnership between a rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s basketball division.

The partnership would change the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan Brand. This heartfelt story chronicles the career-defining risk of an unorthodox team with everything on the line, the unwavering vision of a mother who recognizes the value of her son’s incredible talent, and the basketball phenom who would go on to become the greatest of all time.

AIR stars Matt Damon as the outspoken Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother, who was a fierce advocate for her son, was instrumental in negotiating this unprecedented deal and was committed to ensuring her son’s legacy.

Additional cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan – among others.

AIR will be released exclusively in theaters worldwide on April 5, 2023, ahead of its launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

You can see the trailer below.