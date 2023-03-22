Michael Boatwright, one of the convicted killers of XXXTENTACION, was spotted on-court cameras smirking and blowing a kiss in court after he was found guilty.

The scene was spotted on Law & Crime TV, showing the 28-year-old speaking to his lawyer and staring into the camera with a smirk, followed by a kiss in camera.

All three men charged with the murder of XXXTentacion have been found guilty. Boatwright, along with 26-year-old Dedrick Williams and 24-year-old Trayvon Newsome have all been found guilty and are facing requested sentences of life in prison.

All three men were charged and found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery for their roles in the murder of XXXTentacion outside a motorsport dealer in Deerfield Beach, Florida. According to Complex, all three men will be sentenced on Thursday, April 6.

In the trial, a fourth suspect, Robert Allen, was charged with the shooting but pleaded guilty to second-gree murder and agreed to testify against his co-defendants.

XXXTentacion was murdered after leaving the dealer on June 18, 2018. He and a passenger were boxed in by an SUV, leading to the ambush and murder. XXXTentacion was shot multiple times. Taken away was a Louis Vuitton duffle bag with $50,00o in cash. XXX’s jewelry was also stolen.

Allen informed the courts Williams was the getaway driver, and Newsome took the money. Newsome and Boatwright were stated to execute the armed robbery.

