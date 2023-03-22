J.I.D Reveals He ‘Tweaked Out’ When JAY-Z Told Him He Liked His Album

J.I.D met Hov while he was fittingly off the D’USSE. Appearing on the Throwing Fits podcast, the Dreamville rapper detailed what it was like when he first met JAY-Z.

J.I.D revealed that he won’t try to keep his cool when he meets people that he is a big fan of.

“I tweaked out when I met JAY-Z,” J.I.D opened. The host joked that it was a good thing that he wasn’t lit off D’USSE, only for the rapper to confirm he was.

“I met him a couple years ago, he said what’s up, that was calm. But this time when I met him, he was like, ‘yo congrats on the album. I really f— with it.'”

J.I.D said his mind then started to race, but he could only get out a “thank you.”

You can hear it all below.