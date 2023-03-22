J.I.D met Hov while he was fittingly off the D’USSE. Appearing on the Throwing Fits podcast, the Dreamville rapper detailed what it was like when he first met JAY-Z.
J.I.D revealed that he won’t try to keep his cool when he meets people that he is a big fan of.
“I tweaked out when I met JAY-Z,” J.I.D opened. The host joked that it was a good thing that he wasn’t lit off D’USSE, only for the rapper to confirm he was.
“I met him a couple years ago, he said what’s up, that was calm. But this time when I met him, he was like, ‘yo congrats on the album. I really f— with it.'”
J.I.D said his mind then started to race, but he could only get out a “thank you.”
You can hear it all below.